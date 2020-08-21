CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Launches Seasoning Blend

Food Packaged

Source: Geri Lavrov / Getty

If you can’t get enough of that sweet taste of Cinnamon Toast Crunch in the morning for breakfast, or as a snack later on in the day, then you are now in luck.

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

There is now a new ‘Cinnadust’ seasoning blend where you can sprinkle that flavor in other treats, as reported by People.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

The new seasoning blends together the cereal’s distinct flavors of cinnamon, vanilla, sugar and graham crackers into one powder.

People says the seasoning is perfect for morning toast, baked goods, desserts, ice cream sundaes, coffee and sweet potatoes.

Sam’s Club will carry the product exclusively online and in stores starting on Sep. 1.

The new product will be available at all grocery stores across the United States in 2021.

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Geri Lavrov and Getty Images

Tweet and Third Picture Courtesy of Twitter

What’s Happenin #CarolBaskinChallenge Inspired By Megan Thee Stallion ‘Savage’
Dear Class of 2020 - virtual graduation ceremony
12 photos

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Food Packaged
Cinnamon Toast Crunch Launches Seasoning Blend
 1 hour ago
08.21.20
Outside View Of "Yeezy Season 8" Show - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021
Don’t Expect Kanye West to Appear in Ohio’s…
 2 hours ago
08.21.20
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-TELEVISION-UNIVERSITY-CORRUPTION-EDUCATION
Lori ‘Aunt Becky’ Loughlin and Her Husband Sentenced…
 2 hours ago
08.21.20
Patrick McMullan Archives
New Music Alert: Pharrell and Jay-Z Collaboration “Entrepreneur”…
 7 hours ago
08.21.20
Exclusives
Close