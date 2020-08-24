LOCAL NEWS: There Will Be No Tailgating In The Muni Lot, At Least Through September, Because of COVID-19

Don’t expect to see Cleveland Browns fans gathering outside in the Municipal Lot this season, or during the early part of it.

The city’s Mayor Frank Jackson has signed an order on Aug. 20 that lengthens the Proclamation of Civil Emergency until the end of September.

That means, due to the coronavirus pandemic, there will no tailgating taking place in the Muni Lot during preseason at the beginning of the regular season this year.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

As part of the order, the prohibition on mass gatherings in Cleveland will remain in effect until that date, at least, and specifically lists tailgating events as prohibited. Jackson’s order said that the City of Cleveland will not issue permits for tailgating events, even for groups of less than 10, which is the maximum number of people permitted to gather in public under the order.

Parking will not be allowed on “city property,” including lots owned by Cleveland, unless its two hours or less than game time.

Also not allowed are block and street parties in the city.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Angelo Merendino and Getty Images