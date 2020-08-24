LOCAL NEWS: Giant Eagle Hiring 1,350 Employees at Area Businesses, Locations

Giant Eagle is hiring across Northeast Ohio at its stores, gas stations and warehouses.

The supermarket chain is looking to fill a total of 1,350 new positions that are needed to keep up with increased demand for customers.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

Daytime, evening and overnight shifts are available. They are looking to hire personal shoppers for Giant Eagle’s popular curbside pickup and home delivery services, deli and prepared foods clerks, cashiers, pharmacy technicians, warehouse selectors, CDL drivers and more.

