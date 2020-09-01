CLOSE
Megan Thee Stallion Drops A Song About Tory Lanez Shooting Her

Megan Thee Stallion x Fenty

Source: @theestallion / Instagram

Megan Thee Stallion was holding her boy, rapper Tory Lanez, down when they went to a party got into an argument, left the party, somehow (well Lanez shot her allegedly), got pulled over by the police, lied said she was cut by glass took an ambulance ride to the hospital where she had surgery to remove the bullet all without ever saying how she ended up shot. But last week rumors were floating around talking ill about Megan Thee Stallion from Tory Lanez camp trying to protect they boy, that’s when Megan was like hold up player hit the LIVE button on her IG then proceeded to tell the truth and shame the devil, saying that Tory did shoot her. Megan Thee Stallion was pissed about the salt being thrown on her at a time when she should be celebrating her WAP. So pissed that she wrote a song about it, wanna hear it? Here it go.

Dropping straight from Megan Thee Stallion’s IG (see below):

Going through beats and I just had to do a Lil quick freestyle 😛

 

