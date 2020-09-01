Local News: The Polar Express Will Resume This Fall

Schools have been struggling to reopen and we have all been struggling trying to adapt to our new normal while praying we will go back to life as we knew it since the COVID-19 pandemic reared it’s ugly head in March. However their is one person that isn’t going to let the coronavirus stop him, so he and his tribe called elves are moving forward with their plans to kick off the holiday season per his usual. Who is that? Santa Clause… All aboard the POLAR EXPRESS !!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad is set to resume train rides on Oct. 1, albeit with additional safety measures to protect against the spread of COVID-19. The Polar Express will resume this fall as well for the 27th consecutive year and will run from Nov. 6 to Dec. 20, tickets will go on sale in October. Read More

Also On 93.1 WZAK: