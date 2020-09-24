Two Louisville Police Officers Shot During Protest For Breonna Taylor [VIDEO]

From the reading of the Louisville Grand Jury ruling the flood gates of protest opened up around the world, peaceful for the most part but unfortunately two Louisville police officers were shot and wounded last night during the protest in Louisville.

The city of Louisville battened down their hatches in preparation for the Grand Jury ruling in the death of 26 year old Breonna Taylor who was killed while lying in her bed sleep when officers kicked in her door serving a no-knock warrant back in March. 1 Officer fired, 3 under investigation. Now 7 months later a Grand Jury has came back with a ruling for the killing of Breonna Taylor, Officer Brett Hankison, whom the department fired in June, was indicted on three counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree, with no charges against the two other officers involved in the raid. According to Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron “Our investigation found that Mattingly and Cosgrove were justified in their use of force after having been fired upon by Kenneth Walker,”

Former Louisville Police officer Brett Hankison has been booked and released on $15,000 bail.

