Yesterday (Oct. 6), 2020 decided to give the world yet another “L” when legendary rockstar and icon Eddie Van Halen passed away after a lengthy battle with cancer at the age of 65.

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Much to the shock of everyone, yesterday his son Wolf Van Halen shared the heartbreaking news on Twitter writing ““I can’t believe I’m having to write this, but my father Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning. He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I shared with him on and off stage was a gift. My heart is broken and I don’t think I’ll ever fully recover from this loss.”

Many hardcore Rock-N-Rollers consider Eddie Van Halen arguably the greatest guitarist of all-time this side of Eric Clapton. A child of Dutch immigrants, Van Halen burst onto the rock scene after he and his brother Alex linked up with David Lee Roth and Michael Anthony to form the legendary rock group and released their self-titled debut classic, Van Halen in 1978.

Unfortunately Eddie had been battling throat-cancer for a while now and revealed in 2019 that he’d been receiving treatment for the disease for the previous five years.

While it may seem like this is a loss that only the Rock genre will mourn, artists from different cultures of life including the legendary Hip-Hop producer DJ Premier took to social media to express their grief upon news of his passing.

Rest In Peace, Eddie.

Legendary Rock Guitarist Eddie Van Halen Passes Away was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: