CLOSE
Breaking News
HomeBreaking News

Megan Thee Stallion Announces ‘Don’t Stop’ Scholarship Fund With Amazon Music

Saturday Night Live - Season 46

Source: NBC / Getty

Megan Thee Stallion‘s next move after releasing “Don’t Stop” on Friday (October 2)? Create a scholarship fund.

The Houston rapper is partnering with Amazon Music’s Rap Rotation for the Don’t Stop Scholarship Fund, awarding two $10,000 scholarships to female students of color who are currently pursuing an associate’s, bachelor’s, or postgraduate degree in any field. You can apply at the Don’t Stop Scholarship Fund’s official website here.

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

COLLEGE HOT GIRLS THIS ONE IS FOR YOU SO LISTEN UP,” Meg wrote on Twitter Thursday (October 8). “IM GIVING AWAY 2 10,000 SCHOLARSHIPS TO TWO WOMEN OF COLOR IN ANY FEILD OF STUDY APPLY NOW #DONTSTOPSCHOLARSHIP theedontstopscholarship.com

The Hot Girl Coach made her Saturday Night Live debut on October 3 as the musical guest for the show’s 46th season premiere. There, she performed a politically charged version of “Savage,” calling out Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron for his handling of the Breonna Taylor case as well as “Don’t Stop” with Young Thug. After releasing Suga earlier this year amid label drama, Megan is preparing to release her debut album later this fall.

RELATED: Chris Rock &amp; Megan Thee Stallion ‘SNL’ Most Watched Season Premiere In 4 Years, Issa Rae To Host

RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion Surprises Philly Girl For Her Sweet 16

RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion Takes Home Best Hip-Hop At VMAs [VIDEO]

Megan Thee Stallion Announces ‘Don’t Stop’ Scholarship Fund With Amazon Music  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum
Rock Hall 2020 Induction Special Has Named Which…
 22 mins ago
10.08.20
Megan Thee Stallion Announces ‘Don’t Stop’ Scholarship Fund…
 1 hour ago
10.08.20
Kentucky Attorney General Releases Breonna Taylor Grand Jury Tapes
Newly Released Body Cam Footage From Breonna Taylors…
 1 hour ago
10.08.20
Scarface Asks Social Media To Help Him With…
 22 hours ago
10.07.20
Exclusives
Close