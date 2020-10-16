CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Woman Say’s A Pastor Pee’d On Her On The Red Eye !? [VIDEO]

Social distancing symbol on chairs at airport

Source: FG Trade / Getty

They are asking us all to wear mask, maintain social distancing and wash our hands frequently to protect and stop the spread of COVID-19 during this pandemic that we are still weathering through since March.  Meanwhile we all want to get back to normal but are embracing our new normal when we continue to go to restaurants, shopping malls, grocery stores and during air travel.

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

But what do you do when someone pee’s on you?

A young lady that was returning home from vacation on a red eye flight was sleeping but when she woke up she said that a South Carolina pastor, had anointed her, but not with Holly Water, he had pee’d on her.  WTH!?  Well according to the reps for this well known South Carolina pastor, who’s name has been withheld, he had a bad reaction to his sleep aid.

Take a look at the video below

Ice Cube Confirms Politicking With Trump Administration, Not A Good Day On Twitter For Rap Icon
15 photos
Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

Red Eye Flight , South Carolina Pastor , Woman Urinated On Airplane

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Social distancing symbol on chairs at airport
Woman Say’s A Pastor Pee’d On Her On…
 2 hours ago
10.16.20
2020 Hollywood Beauty Awards
CNN Wouldn’t But TMZ Would: Ice Cube Say’s…
 2 hours ago
10.16.20
Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures' 'Fist Fight' - Arrivals
CNN Shutdown Ice Cube Interview With Chris Cuomo
 2 hours ago
10.16.20
Cardi B Off Set
Cardi B Took Offset Back and Say’s It’s…
 3 hours ago
10.16.20
Exclusives
Close