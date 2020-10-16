Woman Say’s A Pastor Pee’d On Her On The Red Eye !? [VIDEO]

They are asking us all to wear mask, maintain social distancing and wash our hands frequently to protect and stop the spread of COVID-19 during this pandemic that we are still weathering through since March. Meanwhile we all want to get back to normal but are embracing our new normal when we continue to go to restaurants, shopping malls, grocery stores and during air travel.

But what do you do when someone pee’s on you?

A young lady that was returning home from vacation on a red eye flight was sleeping but when she woke up she said that a South Carolina pastor, had anointed her, but not with Holly Water, he had pee’d on her. WTH!? Well according to the reps for this well known South Carolina pastor, who’s name has been withheld, he had a bad reaction to his sleep aid.

Take a look at the video below