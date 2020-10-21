LOCAL NEWS: Carvana Hiring For Its Euclid Location

Carvana has some openings in the Cleveland area and you might land a job there through an event.

The online vehicle-purchasing website is looking to fill 50 positions at its vehicle inspection center in Euclid.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

The company is hosting a hiring event on Thursday and Friday to fill multiple positions from entry-level inventory associates to automotive technicians. The hiring event will be held from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday at their location at 20001 Euclid Ave.

