CLOSE
- CLE
Home- CLE

LOCAL NEWS: Carvana Hiring For Its Euclid Location

US-AUTOMOBILE-ONLINE-VENDING

Source: MARK RALSTON / Getty

Carvana has some openings in the Cleveland area and you might land a job there through an event.

The online vehicle-purchasing website is looking to fill 50 positions at its vehicle inspection center in Euclid.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

The company is hosting a hiring event on Thursday and Friday to fill multiple positions from entry-level inventory associates to automotive technicians.

The hiring event will be held from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday at their location at 20001 Euclid Ave.

For more information on the job fair, click here.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of MARK RALSTON and Getty Images

LeBron James Wins Number 4 and Thanks His Mom Gloria [VIDEO & PHOTOS]
2020 NBA Finals - Game Six
10 photos

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
7 items
7 Black Beauty Brands You Need To Shop…
 7 hours ago
10.21.20
Salon Viva Technology At Parc des Expositions In Paris
Trump Administrations Legal Arm Is Suing Google!?
 10 hours ago
10.21.20
Netflix Debuts Trailer for ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’,…
 20 hours ago
10.21.20
Baby Junie Is Serving LEWKS On Teyana Taylor’s…
 22 hours ago
10.20.20
Exclusives
Close