Local News: What Does Purple Level 4 Mean?

Northeast Ohio is heading into Flu season and COVID-19 is still moving full steam ahead so much so that during Governor Mike DeWine’s Thursday update that it looks like the state of Ohio is turning red and not republican red either.  With 38 counties in Ohio being reported at a Level Red, it seems Cuyahoga County is a sneeze away from going from a level red to level purple the highest level on the new Public Health Advisory Alert System. 

What exactly does that mean?  According to Governor Mie DeWine:

“It is serious now. It is getting worse by the minute,” “Collectively, we have the power. We have the power to turn this thing around. And we can do it and we need and we need to do it.”

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

COVID-19 Pandemic , Cuyahoga County , Public Health Advisory Alert System

Exclusives
