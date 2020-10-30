CLOSE
Local News: 84 Year Old Beat Up Over Biden Sign In His Yard

Columbus Police Car

Source: Nia Noelle

There should be a special place in hell for a person that physically attacks a senior citizen.  Especially when they are minding their own business showing their support for who they want to support during the 2020 Presidential Election.

According to a report an 84 year old man in Coshocton, OH near Columbus was hospitalized after being punched and kicked by 69 year old Melvin Wallace.  According to the 84 year old his attacker came to his door angrily about the Joe Biden Sign he had in his yard, when he shut his door and asked Mr. Wallace to leave.  A few days later Wallace allegedly seen the 84 year old get out of his car when he approached him about the sign again.  When the 84 year old asked him to leave this time Wallace allegedly attacked him leaving the 84 year old bleeding.  Thankfully a neighbor witnessed the ordeal.

Melvin Wallace was charged by Coshocton police with assault.  Read More

See video below

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

columbus , Coshocton , Elderly man attacked , Joe Biden Sign , Ohio

Exclusives
Close