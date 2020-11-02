Cleveland Brown Myles Garrett Will Undergo A MRI On His Knee

Cleveland Browns fans were had such high hopes starting out the 2020 NFL Football season with a winning record, the first time in a long time but now Browns fans are singing The S.O.S Bands hit ‘High Hopes’, I had high hopes for you and me, because it seems that for the past few weeks they have been loosing key players with every game, running back Nick Chubb and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr now after taking a loss to the Las Vegas Raiders 16 to 6 at home, prayers are in order as they hope not to loose another key player Myles Garrett that hurt his knee Sunday during the game.

According to Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, star defensive end Myles Garrett suffered a knee injury in Cleveland’s 16-6 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday and will undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of the injury. Read More