Cleveland Browns Place QB Baker Mayfield On COVID-19 List

After a bright start of the 2020 NFL season for the Cleveland Browns it seems like ever since the Pittsburgh game things have been getting a little scary, as it pertains to key players and injuries. Now it seems the pandemic is trying to jump into the equation, taking another key player off the field.

The Cleveland Browns have placed quarterback Baker Mayfield on the COVID-19 list as a precaution after a staff member has tested positive for the virus and Mayfield was one of the team members that was told to isolate after contact tracing. What does that mean exactly for this coming Sunday as the Brown’s pad up to battle the Texans? Read More Here

