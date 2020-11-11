CLOSE
SPORTS: Ohio State-Maryland College Football Matchup on Nov. 14 Cancelled Due to COVID-19

It has been announced on Nov. 11 that The University of Maryland has suspended every single activity related to its football program.  That also includes cancelling the Nov. 14 matchup with the Ohio State Buckeyes.  The game will not be rescheduled.

The game cancellation and suspension of football activities is due to an increase “number of COVID-19 cases within the Terrapin’s program.”  Over the course of a week, eight of Maryland’s players have tested positive for the virus.

One of the coaches involved in what would have been an interesting game spoke out on the recent developments.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

“The health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes is our main concern,” Ohio State head football coach Ryan Day said. “Obviously, we are disappointed at not being able to compete this week, but I am incredibly proud of our team and the way they have handled themselves throughout this entire pandemic.

“We wish Maryland, their student-athletes and programs well as they battle through this issue.”

The University of Maryland has also issued a statement on social media:

Exclusives
