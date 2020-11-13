CLOSE
Barack Obama Goes In On Trump, Republicans and The GOP “A Dangerous Path” [VIDEO]

2020 has proven to be a historic slippery slope for American with the pandemic, social unrest, Trump’s refusal to concede Joe Biden winning the 2020 Presidential Election and the list goes on and on but unfortunately the path the U.S. is on can get dangerously more slippery according to former President Barack Obama.

Barack Obama in an interview with the people that Donald Trump got up and walked out on, ’60 Minutes’, the former President had much to say about Donald Trump accusations of voter fraud and Republicans going along with him clearly taking a shot at our democracy.  As a matter of fact Barack Obama say’s what they are doing is putting America on a dangerous path.

