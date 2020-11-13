Check Out the Trailer for HBO Max’s Upcoming ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Reunion!

After seeing the first-look photos several months ago, ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion’ is finally heading to the small screen and other devices.

Will Smith unveiled the trailer earlier on Nov. 13 of the special from Westbrook Media that is going to start streaming on HBO Max as of Nov. 19.

From EURweb:

In the unscripted special, Smith is joined by series regulars Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid and Alfonso Ribeiro as well as recurring co-star DJ Jazzy Jeff for a family reunion on set in the Banks’ home for a look back at the groundbreaking show. Taped on the 30th anniversary of the original series premiere date, Smith also sat down with Janet Hubert, who originated the role of Aunt Viv, for the first time in 27 years for an emotional reunion and a candid conversation.

That means fans can finally see both Aunt Vivs in the same special.

The reunion will also take a look back at James Avery, who played Uncle Phil on the show and had passed away in 2013. The cast will share their memories of the late actor as the trailer indicates.

Check out the sneak preview below:

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of EURweb

First and Second Picture Courtesy of NBC and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of Will Smith, HBO Max, YouTube and EURweb