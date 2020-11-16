Prayers: R&B Singer Jeremih In ICU From COVID-19

Prayer warriors are being summoned from the entertainment world as it is being reported that Grammy nominated R&B singer Jeremih is on a ventilator in ICU battling COVID-19.

There are people around the United States that are fighting not to wear a mask that are trying to convince people that the COVID-19 pandemic isn’t real or not as bad as being reported. But numbers don’t lie and we all have known someone that has suffered and/or passed from the potentially dead virus.

The news of Jeremih fighting for his life in ICU came from his brothers in entertainment, rapper/actor/producer 50 Cent and Chance The Rapper via their social media asking fans for prayers.

The multi award winning Chicago native 33 year old Jeremy Phillip Felton aka Jeremih is known for his 2009 debut single, “Birthday Sex”.

We will be keeping Jeremih uplifted in our prayers.

See posts below