LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Auto Show Will Not Be Taking Place In The Spring of 2021

One popular local event will be taking place early in the new year. Well, at least in its regular scheduled dates for right now.

The Greater Cleveland Automobile Dealers’ Association has decided to not have the Cleveland Auto Show go on in spring 2021 as they were hoping due to two main factors: the restrictions of mass gatherings due to the coronavirus pandemic and the demise of its longtime home, the I-X Center.

“As we continue to navigate through the coronavirus issues, it’s best we delay the show until we have a clear path to producing an Auto Show indoors,” said Louis A. Vitantonio, President of the Greater Cleveland Auto Dealers’ Association and the Cleveland Auto Show. “We believe the Auto Show best fits in the I-X Center facility given the larger footprint it has; however, we can produce the Show in the Convention Center downtown as we did in the early ’80s.”

No word on when the 2021 edition of the Auto Show will take place.

