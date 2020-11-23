Nelly’s Country Grammar 20th Year Anniversary Slays AMA 2020 [VIDEO]

It just seems like yesterday when the St. Louis legend rapper Nelly said I’m knocking like Jehovah; let me in now, let me in now, Bill Gates, Donald Trump, let me in now but it’s been 20 years since we all were jumpin around singing the St. Lunatics anthem, I’m going down down baby your street in a Range Rover, Street sweeper baby, cocked ready to let it go, Shimmy shimmy cocoa what, Listen to it pound, from Nelly’s smash hit single, Country Grammar, and last night on a live stage during the 2020 American Music Awards, Nelly celebrated with a medley just like it was the year 2000.

Nelly who is now 46 set social media on fire with his performance joined by his A1 since day 1 City Spud.

Take a look at the videos below

