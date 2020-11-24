SPORTS: Pittsburgh Steelers Will Not Be Allowing Fans at Home Games for Next Month

The big Thanksgiving matchup on Nov. 26 against the Baltimore Ravens might be the last time spectators will see the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers in person at Heinz Field.

According to ProFootballTalk.com, a recent reduction in Pennsylvania guidelines for attendance at outdoor sporting events prevents the Steelers from continuing their recent practice of having roughly 5,500 fans attend games at Heinz Field.

The maximum has now been set to 2,500, meaning more changes:

Via Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, that will result in a friends-and-family-only crowd for the next home game, on December 6 against Washington.

Steelers fans who have already got tickets for December games will soon find out how to get information on refunds and credits.

