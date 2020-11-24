CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

SPORTS: Pittsburgh Steelers Will Not Be Allowing Fans at Home Games for Next Month

Cincinnati Bengals v Pittsburgh Steelers

Source: Justin K. Aller / Getty

The big Thanksgiving matchup on Nov. 26 against the Baltimore Ravens might be the last time spectators will see the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers in person at Heinz Field.

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

According to ProFootballTalk.com, a recent reduction in Pennsylvania guidelines for attendance at outdoor sporting events prevents the Steelers from continuing their recent practice of having roughly 5,500 fans attend games at Heinz Field.

The maximum has now been set to 2,500, meaning more changes:

Via Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, that will result in a friends-and-family-only crowd for the next home game, on December 6 against Washington.

Steelers fans who have already got tickets for December games will soon find out how to get information on refunds and credits.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WTRF-TV Wheeling and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Justin K. Aller and Getty Images

Sam Sylk Foundation Hosts 8th Annual Winter Coat Drive [Photos]
Sam Sylk Foundation Hosts 8th Annual Winter Coat Drive
7 photos

Videos
Latest
Cincinnati Bengals v Pittsburgh Steelers
SPORTS: Pittsburgh Steelers Will Not Be Allowing Fans…
 3 hours ago
11.24.20
Cleveland Browns v Cincinnati Bengals
MC Baker? How Browns QB Mayfield is Using…
 4 hours ago
11.24.20
10 Beauty Affirmations I’m Carrying With Me Into…
 10 hours ago
11.24.20
Fenty Beauty’s Black Friday Sale Starts Today And…
 10 hours ago
11.24.20
Exclusives
Close