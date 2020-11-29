Macy’s Referred To Zeta Phi Beta As A ‘Diverse Dance Group’

The traditional Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade used theater of the mind and visual technology to give millions the parade that has been being watched for generations and it all went down on television pre-recorded without a hitch well until some one decided to call an audible in announcing that led to Black Twitter giving Macy’s a history lesson on the difference between a diverse dance group and a member of the Devine Nine, Zeta Phi Beta.

2020 has been an unprecedented year however the ladies of Zeta Phi Beta sorority decided to celebrate their centennial all year long so they sent their Centennial Steppers to the Macy’s day parade. The problem came when the announcers referred to them as a ‘Diverse Dance Group’.

Take a look at the video below.

