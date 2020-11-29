CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Macy’s Referred To Zeta Phi Beta As A ‘Diverse Dance Group’

Celebrity And Performance Groups Rehearse At Herald Square In Preparation For The 94th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade®

Source: Eugene Gologursky / Getty

The traditional Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade used theater of the mind and visual technology to give millions the parade that has been being watched for generations and it all went down on television pre-recorded without a hitch well until some one decided to call an audible in announcing that led to Black Twitter giving Macy’s a history lesson on the difference between a diverse dance group and a member of the Devine Nine, Zeta Phi Beta.

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

2020 has been an unprecedented year however the ladies of Zeta Phi Beta sorority decided to celebrate their centennial all year long so they sent their Centennial Steppers to the Macy’s day parade. The problem came when the announcers referred to them as a ‘Diverse Dance Group’.

Take a look at the video below.

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

macy's , Thanksgiving Parade , Zeta Phi Beta

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
Latest
Triller Presents Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr.
Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. Went Down…
 4 hours ago
11.29.20
Triller Presents Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr.
EX-NBA Player Nate Robinson Got Knocked Da ‘Blank’…
 4 hours ago
11.29.20
WGCI-FM BIG JAM 2010
Jazmine Sullivan Is Back ‘Pick Up Your Feelings’…
 4 hours ago
11.29.20
Celebrity And Performance Groups Rehearse At Herald Square In Preparation For The 94th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade®
Macy’s Referred To Zeta Phi Beta As A…
 4 hours ago
11.29.20
Exclusives
Close