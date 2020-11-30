Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan Opens Up About Testing Positive For COVID-19

We have all been battling trying to stay safe and healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic. We are told to practice hand washing, wear masks and social distance to help stop the spread of the virus and for some doing those three things is a challenge mental because some are of the opinion that COVID-19 isn’t is serious as it’s being made out to be or they believe it’s not real. The only way for some to believe it is when it hits home for them. For Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan who has taken a stern approach to stopping the spread of COVID-19 with a curfew as well as strict social gathering mandates with fines not only for businesses but for residential homes as well as, sharing his testimony with his personal battle with COVID-19 might help naysayers to see a different light.

“This fall, like many others in our community, I was tested for COVID-19 after experiencing qualifying symptoms….”

Horrigan said that he followed all Coronavirus protocols from the Summit County Department of Health, and that he and his family are feeling well. The mayor also said that he will continue to work from home, which he has been doing throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Read More