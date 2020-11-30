Jazmine Sullivan Shut Down The 2020 Soul Train Awards [VIDEO]

Fast food is cool if your in a hurray to get something to eat real quick but a fine meal that you prepare at home that takes time to produce nourishes your body and great music works the same way. Your can hear a song or an artist that puts music out every five minutes but nine time out of ten you won’t be playing that song five years from now and possibly won’t remember the artist. Jazmine Sullivan is definitely not that artist that feeds you fast food, she takes her time and feeds your soul with something that you will be still banging for years to come.

After a long hiatus Jazmine Sullivan is back smash the windows out your car with a voice that is second to none. A voice that when you hear the first bar you know exactly who it is and you won’t change that dial. Last night Jazmine Sullivan shut down the 2020 Soul Train Awards on BET with a powerful performance of ‘Lost Ones’ & ‘Pick Up Your Feelings’. Ironically enough it’s a performance for the lost ones who have been yearning to pick up their feelings to a soul shattering arrangement, a masterpiece.

Take a look at the video below

