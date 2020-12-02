LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland City Council Considering Warehouse Removal for 2021 NFL Draft

The 2021 NFL Draft is still going on and the City of Cleveland is wasting no time to prepare for the big celebration.

That also explains why City Council is looking into an ordinance that would have lakefront warehouses removed before the Draft.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

During a virtual meeting today, legislation was put forth that would put the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission in charge of the demolition process of the warehouses on Docks 30 and 32. Their removal is reportedly necessary to make room for a big event setup at the North Coast Harbor.

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The 2021 Draft is still penciled in as an “in-person event” and is planning to take place in The Land on Apr. 29 until May 1.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Harold Stiver / EyeEm and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Loop Images and Getty Images