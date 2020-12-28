CLOSE
My Speech, My Voice Contest w/ Papa John's

2020 was unpredictable and the state of the country is still in a bit of civil unrest. 93.1 WZAK wants to give you a chance to let your voice be heard! You got something to say? Well we want to hear it! It’s the “My Speech, My Voice” oratorical contest, sponsored by Papa John’s! Click below to submit a 60 second or less video giving a short speech about the current climate and culture. The top 2 winners will be featured during our 2021 Future History Makers celebration and more!

