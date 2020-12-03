CLOSE
Ice Cube Let The Election Dust Settle Now He’s Back [VIDEO]

Rapper/Actor/Producer Ice Cube took a lot of heat when Trump’s campaign said the legendary NWA member was down with them.  Ice Cube tried to clear the air on his position, saying that he wasn’t on any parties side other than the black communities and that’s who was contracted with.  The heat never cooled off.  So Ice Cube took the position to fall back and let the chips fall where they may, but the elections are over, we have a winner and now he is back.

Ice Cube in an Instagram video addressed the question that a lot of people have been asking “Where the hell has Ice Cube been?”

The answer he is still here and his agenda hasn’t changed to bring about change.

Take a look at the video below

