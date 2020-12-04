Leslie Jones Went Up And In On Trump In A Twitter Rant [VIDEO]

To put it politely 2020 has not been Donald Trump’s year. Trump has made the COVID-19 pandemic painful for everyone in regards to his leadership in handling the once in a lifetime event. He has turned a blind eye to systemic racism, well unless, it was to try to swing some votes his way. And even with losing the presidential election he has made a lot of people feel some kind of way about the election process by disrespecting the process. Now he won’t go away with dignity, instead of trying to lead us for his last few weeks as president to stay safe and healthy from the corona virus he has chosen to use his air time to go on and on about how he was robbed while making himself look worse.

CNN won’t air Donald Trumps rants but comedian Leslie Jones decided to air Donald Trump out after his latest rant. Causing Leslie Jones to drop several ‘F’ bombs when Donald Trump decided to use a chart that he couldn’t even read himself to make a point that was no point.

When folks opposed what Leslie Jones her reply was quite simple “I said what I said!! F’um”

Take a look at Leslie Jones hilarious Twitter rant on Donald Trump and for those that didn’t like it in the videos below. [WARNING THE VIDEOS BELOW CONTAIN STRONG LANGUAGE]

