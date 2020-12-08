SPORTS: Ohio State-Michigan Matchup Will Not Be Happening Because of COVID-19

If you were looking forward to seeing the Ohio State Buckeyes take on the Michigan Wolverines this Saturday, then you need find another game to watch or make some new plans.

The game has now been cancelled due to an outbreak involving the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision was made by the University of Michigan.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

“The number of positive tests has continued to trend in an upward direction over the last seven days,” Michigan Director of Athletics Warde Manuel said in a statement. “We have not been cleared to participate in practice at this time. Unfortunately, we will not be able to field a team due to COVID-19 positives and the associated quarantining required of close-contact individuals. This decision is disappointing for our team and coaches but their health and safety is paramount, and it will always come first in our decision-making.”

"This decision is disappointing for our team and coaches but their health and safety is paramount, and it will always come first in our decision-making.” pic.twitter.com/IHXOD6lXyj — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 8, 2020

This is now the second time each team had to cancel a game due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Michigan had to cancel last week that would have had the Wolverines facing off against Maryland, while Ohio State had to cancel their Nov. 28 matchup against Maryland.

The cancellation of the what would have been an annual event between two of college football’s biggest rivalries is already having a possible ripple effect on the Buckeyes. They would only end up finishing “its regular season having played five regular-season games.” In order to play in the Big Ten Championship Game on Dec. 19, a team is supposed to play at least six games.

