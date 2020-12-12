CLOSE
Trump Didn't Help Now Kim K is Distraught Over Brandon Bernards Execution

Kim Kardashian took Brandon Bernard’s case to The White House, but this time Trump wouldn’t help and the 40 year old Bernard was executed by lethal injection at the Federal Correctional Center in Indiana.

Brandon Bernard was convicted in Texas for being involved of the murder of two youth ministers, Stacie and Todd Bagley, in 1999 when he was 18 years old.

Brandon Bernard used his last words to address the family of the Bagley’s to tell them he was sorry and wish he could take it back but he couldn’t.   Todd Bagley’s mother response to Bernards apology was:

“The apology and remorse … helped very much heal my heart,”  “I can very much say: I forgive them.”

Kim Kardashian distraught over Brandon Bernard’s execution spoke of her last conversation with him before he was executed, via Twitter.

“I’m so messed up right now,” “They killed Brandon. He was such a reformed person. So hopeful and positive until the end. More importantly he is sorry, so sorry for the hurt and pain he has caused others.”

