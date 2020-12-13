COVID-19 Cancelled Ashanti Verzuz Keyshia Cole Battle [VIDEO]

The Verzuz phenomenon that was created for entertainment while we were all sheltered in due to the COVID-19 pandemic has given us some great battles between some of our favorite musical artists. We all were ready for this weekends highly anticipated battle between R&B princesses, Ashanti vs. Keyshia Cole, a battle that Keyshia Cole herself had been pumped going live on IG giving us the pre-game, but unfortunately COVID-19 has reared it’s head and shut Verzuz down. The coronavirus latest victim was Ashanti.

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Right before the princess of Murder Inc, Ashanti, was to board a plane to hook-up with Keyshia Cole to LIVE on Instagram for Verzuz, the singer found out she had tested positive for COIVD-19.

Ashanti feeling horrible about the chain of events went Live on very own IG wanting to make the Verzuz happen the old school way but Keyshia Cole says she wasn’t having none of that. Keyshia Cole who did join in on Ashanti’s live video said look I was pumped too but your health comes first and I won’t do the battle unless we can love on each other with positivity.

According to Ashanti she had been traveling however she contracted COVID-19 at home from a cousin who was positive for COVID-19 and didn’t know it.

Ashanti say’s the year 2020 has been nothing but the devil so she and Keyshia Cole will start off our 2021 New Year off right with a reschedule of Verzuz between she and Keyshia Cole January 9th, 2021.

Until then we will be keeping Ashanti in our prayers to get well soon, while we encourage everyone to wear a mask, stay inside, and take COVID-19 seriously.

Take a look at Ashanti joined by Keyshia Cole on IG Live below

Also On 93.1 WZAK: