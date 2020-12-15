CLOSE
Ex-East Cleveland Mayor Gary Norton Facing Federal Charges

FBI Cleveland field office, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Clevleand, Ohio, USA

Former East Cleveland mayor Gary Norton who was mayor from 2009 until being recalled by voters in 2016 and Vanessa Veals who worked for the city for 12 years, were each charged with obstructing justice by a federal grand jury in the wake of an FBI investigation, according to court records after an FBI investigation.

The charges were filed this week and stem from an investigation into improper activity of fraud and other financial crimes involving HUD funds.

Allegedly Gary Norton was a defendant in the fraud and bribery case the FBI began in May of 2017.  After Norton was interviewed he was instructed not to discuss the interview with anyone but according to records he discussed it with Vanessa Veals.  Veals then told someone else at city hall about the FBI investigation before deleting emails and communication she had with Norton.

Exclusives
