Keyshia Ka’Oir Blesses Gucci Mane With Ridiculously Large Chain To Remind Him He Is Ice’s Dad

The set is reportedly worth $2.5 million.

Gucci Mane Gifted With $2.5 Million Cuban Link Jewelry Set By Wife

Gucci Mane has a lot to be thankful for, specifically his newborn son Ice and his new bling his wife gifted him.

The Wopsters celebrated the birth of their son Ice ironically like he is the only child each of them has on Christmas. Gucci’s wife, Keyshia Ka’Oir, blessed the rapper with a ridiculously large jewelry set to mark the joyous occasion. Gucci boasted the Cuban link chain and bracelet complimented with a giant pendant is in the biggest Cuban link ever made. Sources tell TMZ that is not cap.

Per TMZ:

Sources tell us the 3-piece set was done by Pristine Jewelers in NYC — and there’s a total of 540 carats of diamonds, and, get this … it all weighs a whopping 10 kilos. That’s about 22 pounds to us ‘Mericans!!!

We’re told the chain clocks in at 32 inches in length and 2 1/2 inches wide, while the pendant is half the size of a Subway footlong. Speaking of that, it reads “ICE DADDY” … which we’re told was meant to honor Gucci and Keyshia’s newborn boy, Ice.

Another reason for that ‘Daddy’ title? We’re told the set is worth $2.5 MILLION!

While this kind of purchase would be applauded during different times, folks are struggling, so seeing a $2.5 million chain and bracelet is going to garner a bunch of eye rolls, and understandably so. One Twitter user described it as “costume jewelry” and “ugly as hell.”

Welp, log this into the rappers who are tone-deaf files, you think they care we are in the middle of a pandemic, and people are broke becuase of it? This is the same guy who held an after-party following his monumental VERZUZ battle with Jeezy.

Just saying.

