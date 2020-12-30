CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

R.I.P. Dawn Wells of ‘Gilligan’s Island’ Fame Has Passed Away at Age 82

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Hollywood Museum's "Back To The Future" Trilogy: The Exhibit

Source: Michael Tullberg / Getty

Dawn Wells, best known for her role as “Mary Ann Summers” on CBS’ 1964-67 sitcom ‘Gilligan’s Island,’ has died.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

Her publicist announced her death to several media outlets and said it resulted from causes related to COVID-19.

Wells represented Nevada in the 1959 Miss America pageant, and made appearances in other TV series before being cast in “Gilligan’s Island” in 1964.

Wells, who would once again portray “Mary Ann” in multiple ‘Gilligan’ movie and TV adaptations, was 82-years-old.

Here’s a look back at the iconic theme song featuring the actress:

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Paul Archuleta and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Michael Tullberg and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of YouTube

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
Latest
Family Of Keyon Harrold Jr Demand Assault Charges Be Filed After False Theft Charges
Woman Who Claimed Keyon Harrold’s Son Stole Her…
 1 hour ago
12.30.20
Celebrities Visit Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family"
R.I.P. Dawn Wells of ‘Gilligan’s Island’ Fame Has…
 2 hours ago
12.30.20
Sam Sylk at Sylk's Restaurant
Sam Sylk Named Entrepreneur Of The Year By…
 3 hours ago
12.30.20
R&B Super Jam
Happy Birthday Tyrese: Divorce, Stolen Car, Thief Bailout,…
 5 hours ago
12.30.20
Exclusives
Close