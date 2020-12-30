R.I.P. Dawn Wells of ‘Gilligan’s Island’ Fame Has Passed Away at Age 82

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Dawn Wells, best known for her role as “Mary Ann Summers” on CBS’ 1964-67 sitcom ‘Gilligan’s Island,’ has died.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

Her publicist announced her death to several media outlets and said it resulted from causes related to COVID-19. Wells represented Nevada in the 1959 Miss America pageant, and made appearances in other TV series before being cast in “Gilligan’s Island” in 1964.

Wells, who would once again portray “Mary Ann” in multiple ‘Gilligan’ movie and TV adaptations, was 82-years-old.

Here’s a look back at the iconic theme song featuring the actress:

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Paul Archuleta and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Michael Tullberg and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of YouTube

