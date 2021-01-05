LOCAL NEWS: Officer-Involved Shooting in East Cleveland Results in the Death of a Suspect

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

An officer-involved shooting that took place in East Cleveland is now being looked at on Jan. 5.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

According to a release from police, at around 10:22 a.m., officers started pursuing a stolen vehicle near Alder.

Three passengers were in the vehicle. They consisted of two males and a females.

After hitting “several objects” before it went up in flames, all of those in the vehicle did not stick around as all three “bailed out on Allandale.”

The person behind the wheel of the vehicle tried to escape by going “behind houses and over a fence to the Apex Academy,” according to police officers:

The release stated, “Officers called out several times on the radio that the male had a firearm and produced it. Officers fired an unknown amount of shots towards the male. The male was struck an unknown amount of times.”

The suspect later died at University Hospitals, which was where he was admitted.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Douglas Sacha and Getty Images