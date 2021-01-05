LOCAL NEWS: West Side Market Losing Two of Its Vendors

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

The historic West Side Market alongside W. 25th Street and Lorain Avenue in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood is losing some of its vendors.

Two of them have recently made their decision and took to social media to break the news to customers.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Dohar Meats said it closed its stand at the market for good on Friday. Just days prior, Cake Royale announced its departure, citing profits falling 50 percent to 70 percent because of COVID-19.

Dohar Meats will continue to run its Parma location on State Road, while Cake Royale is keeping its Cleveland location open on Pearl Road.

Both businesses took to Facebook to announce their exits from the West Side Market.

