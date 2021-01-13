CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Chadwick Boseman Wife Tear Jerking Acceptance Speech 2021 Gotham Awards [VIDEO]

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Celebrities Attend The 69th NBA All-Star Game - Inside

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Chadwick Boseman changed the world in many ways with his historic performance as ‘The Black Panther’ by showing millions of children of color that their dreams can come true but Boseman also away from the screen showed children that were suffering from cancer, unbeknownst to them he was too,  that through strength and perseverance they too could live forever, in spirit, much like Wakanda.  And although we lost Chadwick Boseman at the age of 43 in flesh, his spirit continues to live on through the silver screen but mostly through the loved ones that he had to leave behind.

Social Media Remembers Chadwick Boseman By Sharing His Positive Words [WATCH]
9 photos

Taylor Simone Ledward the wife of Chadwick Boseman virtually and for the first time publicly since the passing of Chadwick Boseman gave a tearfully acceptance speech in honor of her late husband, Chadwick Boseman, at the 30th Gotham Awards on Monday, accepting the Actor Tribute Award in his behalf.

Grab a tissue then check out Taylor Simone accepting her husbands award while pay tribute to our super hero in the video below.

T’Challa Forever: Marvel Will Not Replace Chadwick Boseman In ‘Black Panther’ Sequel
10 photos
Celebrities React To The Passing of Chadwick Boseman
24 photos
Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

2021 Gotham Awards , Acceptance Speech , Chadwick Boseman , Taylor Simone Ledward

Videos
Latest
Celebrities Attend The 69th NBA All-Star Game - Inside
Chadwick Boseman Wife Tear Jerking Acceptance Speech 2021…
 1 hour ago
01.13.21
Front exterior California State Capitol
FBI Is Warning of Planned Armed Protests [VIDEO]
 1 hour ago
01.13.21
To Bonnet or Not To Bonnet, That Is…
 1 hour ago
01.13.21
Glastonbury Festival 2013 - Day 3
Azealia Banks Decided to Try and Bring Her…
 21 hours ago
01.12.21
Exclusives
Close