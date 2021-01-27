CLOSE
Baseball Legend Hank Aaron Has Been Laid To Rest [VIDEO]

Los Angeles Clippers v Atlanta Hawks

Source: Kevin C. Cox / Getty

Today a man was laid to rest after his passing however is memory and spirit will live forever in history books for generations to come.

On January 22, 2021 MLB baseball legend, Henry Louis Aaron AKA Hammerin Hank Aaron, passed away a the age 86.  Today Hank Aaron was laid to rest in a private ceremony at Friendship Baptist Church in Atlanta, GA, in the city where baseball history was made Hank Aaron himself after playing 21 seasons as a record breaking Brave by way of the The Negro Leagues.

In opening remarks by Rev. Richard Wills Sr. of Friendship Baptist Church:

“In the passing of Henry Louis Aaron, something vast and noble has passed from among us.

“It is as if a mighty oak has fallen, leaving a gaping and glaring void on the horizon where its gallant place in life once stood.

 Henry Hank Aaron was survived by his wife Billye Aaron and five children.

Take a look at Hank Aarons streamed service below

Funeral , Hank Aaron

