LOCAL NEWS: Indians Looking to Get Fans Back in The Stadium With Help From the Cleveland Clinic

The Cleveland Indians are hoping to bring fans back to Progressive Field somehow.

If and when it does, it will be through a partnership with one of Cleveland’s premier hospitals.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

On Thursday, the Indians announced that they have teamed with the Cleveland Clinic “for the health system to provide health and safety guidance to the Club, in anticipation of fans being allowed to return to Progressive Field for the 2021 season.” Through the health and safety partnership, Cleveland Clinic’s team of pandemic response experts and physicians will work with the Indians to provide research and guidelines for fans to safely return to the stadium.

The partnership will help provide training for team workers on health and safety regarding COVID-19 protocols. “Disinfection plans” and the Clinic’s “S-A-F-E branding” will also be in place through out the Field for attendees.

Look for details regarding more safety guidelines to be announced soon.

As of right now though, it is not known when fans will be allowed inside the ballpark to watch the games in person.

Article Courtesy of WKYC 3News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Douglas Sacha and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Jason Miller and Getty Images