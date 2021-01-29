CLOSE
Chris Tucker Only Got 10K To Play ‘Smokey’ in ‘Friday’!? [VIDEO]

Comedian/Actor, Chris Tucker, sat down in a recent interview and gave a little unknown black history fact lesson on the iconic movie that made Chris Tucker a household name, ‘FRIDAY’, one of the funniest movies of our time that dropped back in 1995.

We all know that ‘FRIDAY’ was rapper Ice Cubes first movie directed by F. Gary Gray, that also starred the late great John Witherspoon and Tiny ‘Deebo’ Lister, but what didn’t know is that the up and coming Chris Tucker that slayed the character of ‘Smokey’, Craig’s (Ice Cube), BFF all for the payday of 10 thousand dollars.

According to Chris Tucker ‘Friday’ was a small movie with a $3million dollar budget, that was shot in 20 days, that he was just happy to have the opportunity to be in.

The lesson in this family is sometimes you have to take that pay cut to prove yourself for he come up.

Take a listen to the interview below.

