Oreo Introduces New Flavor Inspired by Lady Gaga

Oreo is just of surprises. They always seem to do cookies with the cream filling based on different flavors, but never the whole piece based on a person. That is until now.

It’s owner, Mondelēz International, has announced that there is a new flavor based on singer and actress Lady Gaga and also inspired by her latest album ‘Chromatica.’ It will have fans of both the cookie and artist buzzing, and it won’t just be the sugar.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

Oreo and Lady Gaga are “inspired by their shared belief in using the power of music to bring people together,” according to a news release. Oreo fans and Little Monsters worldwide are encouraged to uplift one another and share words of kindness through music. “This collab is inspired by the world of Chromatica, where kindness rules all things,” said Lady Gaga. “I love these pink cookies with green creme, and hope they brighten your day as much as they do mine!”

The cookies are pink with “green colored creme and feature three Chromatica-inspired designs embossed onto the wafer.”

These limited edition version will be in stores all over the U.S. in both six-pack and full-size.

Gaga unveiled the new flavor on her own Twitter account and couldn’t contain her excitement.

Yes… I am clue 1 in the #Chromatica Cookie Hunt 😊😂 LADY GAGA x @OREO cookies are NOW AVAILABLE in the US! ⚔️💓 Rules: https://t.co/UClEIONqls #ad pic.twitter.com/RykeDzx6DB — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) January 28, 2021

Would you try this latest Oreo creation and who should the iconic cookie do a flavor based out of next?

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WKYC 3News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Rob Carr and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of SOPA Images and Getty Images

First and Second Video and Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and WKYC 3News Cleveland