Rochester Police Pepper Spray A 9 Year Old Girl [VIDEO]

A Rochester, New York woman called police because she felt that her 9 year old daughter would hurt herself or someone else. The police show up to remove the 9 year old who then had a temper tantrum saying she wanted he daddy. Temper tantrum, falling out, yelling I want my daddy sounds like a 9 year old, right?

Well somehow 9 year old behavior turned into 19/29/29/49 year old treatment from the police when the handcuffed the 9 year old, placed her in the back of the squad car then proceeded to pepper spray her. The craziest part of this incident that was caught on video, if the act isn’t crazy enough, one of the officers had the audacity to say to the 9 year old, “You’re acting like a child.” in which the 9 year old girl responded, “I am a child.”

It sounds like every adult that came in contact with this child that night failed her, after all she is 9 years old.

According to New York Attorney General Letitia James, her office is looking into the incident, which she called “deeply disturbing and wholly unacceptable.”

Question: Should police be called to handle a 9 year old? Or should the 9 year olds daddy been called? If not the police and daddy then who?

Take a look at the video below

