The Weeknd, Jazmine Sullivan, H.E.R Show Was Lit [VIDEO]

There was a lot of hype leading up to Super Bowl LV because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the battle of the best quarterbacks in the league, how history was made with the Super Bowl being hosted by Tampa Bay and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers actually having real home field advantage and the halftime show who, what’s and why’s.  Super Bowl LV the game itself was not a shoot out like predicted, leaving the game a little dim and boring.  But it was the singing of America The Beautiful  by R&B sensation H.E.R  then the slaying of the National Anthem by country singer Eric Church and R&B singer Jazmine Sullivan (see below) that got us warmed before The Weeknd lit up Super Bowl LV stage, literally.

The Weeknd literally dropped onto the Super Bowl LV halftime stage along with a full band and a sea of dancers masterfully masked up as The Weeknd took us all the way back to when he was giving away his music/mixtapes on the internet by showing us why people were running to ‘The Hills’ for his music and the accolades he received he most definitely ‘Earned It’ before he brought us into the presents with his “Blinding Lights”.

30 year old Canadian native The Weeknd whose government name in Abel Tesfaye was also honored by Mayor John Tory, on behalf of Toronto City Council, before he taking over Super Bowl LV, when the declared Feb 7th, 2021 as ‘The Weeknd Day’ in the City Of Toronto.”

OH BTW…the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Kansas City Chiefs 31 to 9.

If you missed last nights Super Bowl musical performances or just feel like getting chills all over again take a look at the videos below.

