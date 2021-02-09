CLOSE
- CLE
Home- CLE

Legendary NFL Coach Marty Schottenheimer dies at 77 in Charlotte

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Marty Schottenheimer of the Cleveland Browns...

Source: The Sporting News / Getty

Former NFL head coach Marty Schottenheimer died Monday at 77 years old after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s.

Scott Fowler sports columnist for the Charlotte Observer shared a statement from his family.

Just last week Schottenheimer family announced he was being moved to a hospice facility near his home in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Schottenheimer was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2014.

Schottenheimer professional career boasted a 205-139-1 career record, head coaching for 21 seasons, 13 of those seasons his teams made it to the post season, three AFC Championship Games, two with the Cleveland Browns and one with the Chiefs.

He also served coaching stints with Washington and the Chargers before retiring in 2006.

List Of Celebrities + Public Figures Who Died in 2021
Dustin Diamond On "Extra"
13 photos

Videos
Latest
Fillm Premiere of John 3 Wick
Halle Berry Hits Back at Those Who Said…
 13 mins ago
02.09.21
I Promise School Grand Opening Celebration With LeBron James
Akron Public School Students Heading Back to Classrooms
 2 hours ago
02.09.21
Sotheby’s Auctioning Off A Pair Of President Barack…
 2 hours ago
02.09.21
Wresltlemania Dreaming: Bow Wow Says He Is Ditiching…
 3 hours ago
02.09.21
Exclusives
Close