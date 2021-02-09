CLOSE
Machine Gun Kelly Offering a Hot Pink Vibrator Just in Time For Valentine’s Day

After hitting it big in both Rock and Hip-Hop, not to mention acting, Cleveland-area native Machine Gun Kelly has added another talent to his growing empire.

He is selling some “memorable merch collections,” especially now that Valentine’s Day is coming up.

There is a certain limited-edition item that will get some attention and sales whether it’s for couples or singles.

From Uproxx:

One addition to his beefed-up collection was the source of a lot of talk on Twitter: a hot pink vibrator with the words “compliments of Machine Gun Kelly” printed on its box.

This actually isn’t the first time Kelly has sold the Lil’ Devil vibrator on his website.

There was a red version of his item that was available around this time last year, yet as this one is a 2.0 edition, it is sure to be more enhanced.

This is definitely for adults only!

There is also merchandise connected to his girlfriend Megan Fox as a reminder that they are indeed a couple.

For more information on MGK’s Valentine’s apparel, click here.

 

Click here to read more.

 

