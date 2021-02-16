CLOSE
National
HomeNational

‘Ariel Is Awake’: 5-Year-Old Injured In Britt Reid’s ‘DUI’ Comes Out Of Her Coma

The former NFL coach has not been arrested despite admitting to drinking, drugging and driving.

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Ariel

Source: Screenshot / GoFundMe

The little girl who was injured in a car crash involving a former NFL coach who was driving under the influence (DUI) has awoken from a coma following the collision earlier this month in Missouri.

“Ariel is awake,” according to an update on Monday to the GoFundMe account raising money to pay for the 5-year-old girl’s medical bills. However, there was no indication of her overall prognosis for complete recovery.

It was the first update to the GoFundMe since Thursday when it was announced that Ariel remained in a coma. It was unclear when exactly she emerged from her coma.

Ariel had recently turned 5-years-old and suffered swelling in the brain and bleeding around her brain, her aunt said on the GoFundMe.

The news came just about a week after authorities revealed that an investigation into the car crash caused by now-former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid could take weeks to complete. The crash also injured another child to a much lesser extent.

Reid, the son of Kansas City Chief head coach Andy Reid, became involved in the accident days before the team played in Super Bowl LV, which it lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The younger Reid was not present during the game. After the crash, Reid confessed that he was under the influence of two to three drinks and the prescription drug Adderall.

There was “a moderate odor of alcoholic beverages emanating from [Reid’s] person,” the Kansas City Star quoted the search warrant application as saying. It also said Reid’s eyes were “bloodshot and red.”

Despite Reid’s own admission to driving under the influence near Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, he remained a free man and had not been arrested as of nearly two weeks after the crash. That was true in spite of Missouri law suggesting that DUI is an arrestable offense.

Adding insult to Ariel’s literal injury, this isn’t the first time Britt Reid has been involved in a crime behind the wheel, the New York Times reminded. He pleaded guilty to gun and drug charges in 2007 after being arrested for his role in a road rage incident in Philadelphia. He later pleaded guilty to an unrelated charged of DUI for crashing into a shopping cart while out on bail from the road rage case.

To recap, Britt Reid, who has a violent history of drinking, drugging and driving, remains a free man for an instance of drinking, drugging and driving that nearly killed a 5-year-old girl.

The reason? His blood-alcohol results won’t be ready for nearly two months because the Missouri State Highway Patrol lab is busy conducting blood tests from across the state.

In somewhat of a silver lining, people are stepping up to help Ariel and her family in their time of need. As of Tuesday morning, the GoFundMe account had raised in excess of $488,000, easily surpassing its goal of $420,000.

SEE ALSO:

Investigation Into Britt Reid Crash That Left 5-Year-Old Fighting For Her Life Could Take Weeks

George Floyd’s Family Slams LAPD’s ‘Take My Breath Away’ Valentine’s Day ‘Cruelty’

The AOL TopSpeed Super Bowl XXXVIII Halftime Show Produced by MTV - Show

Justin Timberlake Really Used iNotes To Apologize To Janet Jackson, Britney Spears After Two Decades

12 photos Launch gallery

Justin Timberlake Really Used iNotes To Apologize To Janet Jackson, Britney Spears After Two Decades

Continue reading Justin Timberlake Really Used iNotes To Apologize To Janet Jackson, Britney Spears After Two Decades

Justin Timberlake Really Used iNotes To Apologize To Janet Jackson, Britney Spears After Two Decades

[caption id="attachment_4091033" align="alignnone" width="1005"] Source: JEFF HAYNES / Getty[/caption] Almost two decades later, Justin Timberlake issued an apology to Janet Jackson over the infamous "Nipplegate" incident from the 2004 Super Bowl. Timberlake's apology was first directed to his former girlfriend Britney Spears, days after the release of a Hulu documentary centered around Spears' treatment in the industry. Timberlake emerged as one of the central figures of critique along with journalist Diane Sawyer and Spears' father, Jamie. Written using his iPhone notes and shared to social media, Timberlake offered a response to the ongoing conversations stemming from the documentary. "I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right. I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism," he began. https://www.instagram.com/p/CLMxYbGhTno/ "I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson because everyone involved deserves better and most importantly, because this is a larger conversation that I wholeheartedly want to be part of and grow from..." "The industry is flawed," he continues. "It sets men, especially white men, up for success. It's designed this way. As a man in a privileged position, I have to be vocal about this. Because of my ignorance, I didn't recognize it for all that it that it was while it was happening in my own life but I do not want to ever benefit from others being pulled down again." He concluded by saying he will dedicate his efforts to change and hopes his apology will be the first of many steps. But on social media a moment of reflection was held for Jackson, who after their Super Bowl halftime show performance where her breast was exposed, was all but blacklisted from opportunities in the industry. Jackson's career stalled after being one of the main contributors to pop culture, while Timberlake's career flourished. https://twitter.com/timjhogan/status/1359009014424735745?s=20 Over the past few years the hashtag #JanetJacksonAppreicationDay trended to coincide with the Super Bowl to acknowledge the erasure and mistreatment of Jackson, a Black woman who is one of the greatest entertainers of her generation. Coincidentally, Black Twitter was less than pleased or appeased by Timberlake's offering and shared their grievances, while Timberlake's apology was applauded by his supporters.

‘Ariel Is Awake’: 5-Year-Old Injured In Britt Reid’s ‘DUI’ Comes Out Of Her Coma  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Latest
Snowfall in Ankara
Local News: Over 300 People Have A Snowball…
 22 mins ago
02.16.21
4 items
Michael B. Jordan Bought Lori Harvey Stock In…
 3 hours ago
02.16.21
Is B. Simone Wrong For Saying Women Must…
 4 hours ago
02.16.21
NEWS: JAN 03 Save America Tour
Yes, That Was Both Claudia and Kellyanne Conway…
 23 hours ago
02.15.21
Exclusives
Close