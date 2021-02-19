CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

The Weeknd Received Special Super Bowl Ring Bling [VIDEO]

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

The Weeknd In Concert - Detroit, Michigan

Source: Scott Legato / Getty

Warning you are going to need your sunglasses to watch the video below.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers aren’t the only ones that walked away with hardware after winning Super Bowl LV after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 31 to 20, The Weeknd also came away with Super Bowl ring bling after killing The Super Bowl halftime show in the midst of a pandemic.

Just in time for Abel Tesfaye AKA The Weeknd’s 31st birthday the Grammy Award winning artist received a special Super Bowl ring that lives up to his hit ‘Blinding Lights’ title, the 16 carat diamond filled ring includes Vince Lombardi Trophy with The Weeknds XO record label symbol through it surrounded by the words “World Champions”, then the side includes the sponsor of the Super Bowl show ‘Pepsi’ logo on it.

Take a look at the video of The Weeknd’s Super Bowl ring below.

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

pepsi , super bowl halftime show , Super Bowl Ring , the weeknd

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
Latest
Celebrities Visit Build - September 18, 2019
Godfather of Harlem Is Coming Back With Season…
 1 hour ago
02.19.21
Ariel Terry’s Brand Breukelen Polished Is Shaping The…
 20 hours ago
02.18.21
2016 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival - Day 5
‘The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill’ Makes Her A…
 22 hours ago
02.18.21
Jamie Foxx Announces ‘Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!’ Sitcom…
 23 hours ago
02.18.21
Exclusives
Close