The Weeknd Received Special Super Bowl Ring Bling [VIDEO]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Warning you are going to need your sunglasses to watch the video below.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers aren’t the only ones that walked away with hardware after winning Super Bowl LV after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 31 to 20, The Weeknd also came away with Super Bowl ring bling after killing The Super Bowl halftime show in the midst of a pandemic.

Just in time for Abel Tesfaye AKA The Weeknd’s 31st birthday the Grammy Award winning artist received a special Super Bowl ring that lives up to his hit ‘Blinding Lights’ title, the 16 carat diamond filled ring includes Vince Lombardi Trophy with The Weeknds XO record label symbol through it surrounded by the words “World Champions”, then the side includes the sponsor of the Super Bowl show ‘Pepsi’ logo on it.

Take a look at the video of The Weeknd’s Super Bowl ring below.

Also On 93.1 WZAK: