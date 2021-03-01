CLOSE
Andra Day Historic Golden Globe Win for Best Actress in a Drama [VIDEO]

NBC's "78th Annual Golden Globe Awards" - Winners Press Experience

Source: NBC / Getty

Congratulations are in order as singer Andra Day’s hard work in gearing up to portray the legendary Jazz Singer, Billie Holiday in the Hulu original movie The United States vs. Billie Holiday directed by Lee Daniels has garnered her history as Lady Day became the 2nd black women, for the first time in 35 years, to win a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a drama.  Andra Day, while in tears, accepted her historic award virtually surrounded by family and friends.

Andra Day to prepare to play Lady Holiday lost 40 pounds, took up smoking cigarettes and drinking hard liquor.

The United States vs. Billie Holiday is a must see movie that explores the real struggles of the late Billie Holiday.  Unlike Barry Gordy’s ‘Lady Sings The Blues‘ starring Diana Ross and Billie Dee Williams,  The United States vs. Billie Holiday shows the deeper side of Billie Holiday, she was more than just a singer that became a heroin who gave us ‘God Bless The Child’ she was the woman who was set up much like Fred Hampton (Judas and The Black Messiah) because of her passion to tell the truth in her hit single ‘Strange Fruit‘ a mournful dirge for Black victims of lynchings in the Jim Crow-era South, vividly likening their bodies to fruit “hanging from the poplar trees.”

The last Black woman to win the Best Actress award at the Golden Globes was Whoopi Goldberg for The Color Purple in 1986

Take a listen to Andra Day’s acceptance speech in the video below.

