Daniel Kaluuya Wins Golden Globe But They Tried To Do Him Dirty [VIDEO]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Congratulations are most definitely in order as 32 year old British actor and writer, Daniel Kaluuya, slayed his lead character in the motion picture ‘Judas and The Black Messiah’ so much so that he was worthy of being honored for his works during the 78th annual Golden Globes with a Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor-Motion Picture. However much like the character he portrayed in ‘Judas and The Black Messiah’, Fred Hampton, who’s poetic speakings to empower the people was wanted to be silenced by the government, Daniel Kaluuya acceptance speech was nearly silenced ‘due to Zoom technical difficulty’.

Because of the pandemic the Golden Globes were virtual, however after a pregnant pause Daniel Kaluuya was not going to be done dirty, before the presenter walked off the stage, the stream popped back on and Daniel Kaluuya was allowed to receive his flowers for his tremendous work in ‘Judas and The Black Messiah’, by quoting another late great:

“Like the great Nipsey Hussle said, We’re here to give until we’re empty, and I gave everything.”

Take a look at Daniel Kaluuya acceptance speech below.

Also On 93.1 WZAK: