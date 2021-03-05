GOAT Giving Users The Chance To Score Rare Nike Air Max Kicks By Using AR Try-On Feature

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Air Max Day isn’t officially celebrated until March 26. Online sneaker marketplace GOAT has decided to celebrate the iconic silhouette with a cool promotion allowing customers to scoop some rare air grails.

Starting today (Mar.5) until the end of the month, GOAT users will be blessed with the SKUs (Stock Keeping Unit) for rare Air Max sneakers simply by trying on sneakers using the AR Try-On feature. GOAT first introduced the virtual reality feature back in October 2019. It has become a popular tool for shoppers, allowing them to see how the rare kicks they about drop some serious bread on and look on their feet before deciding to hit the purchase button.

GOAT shared what Air Max silhouette’s shoppers can look forward to scooping up and what days they will be available. As to be expected, GOAT, which has a deep collection of rare finds on its sight, is offering up some favorites among sneakerheads, and they include:

Fri., Mar 05: Sean Wotherspoon x Air Max 1/97 ‘Sean Wotherspoon’ + Stash x Air Classic BW

Fri., Mar 12: Off-White x Air Max 90 ‘Desert Ore’ + Air Max 95 ‘Stash’

Fri., Mar 22: Atmos x Air Max 1 Retro ‘Elephant’ 2017 + Air Max 1 ‘Urawa’ Japan Exclusive

Fri., Mar 26: Air Max 180 ‘Opium’ + DQM x Air Max 90 ‘Bacon’ 2021

This latest promotion follows GOAT’s annual Black Friday event that saw the company link up with spaghetti with ranch dressing fan Saweetie and Kyle Kuzma. GOAT also partnered with Michael B. Jordan to raffle off some exclusive kicks for a great cause.

Good luck in landing a pair.

—

Photo: GOAT

